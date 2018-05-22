Picture special: A total of 123 runners headed out on the inaugural Rasen 5k run

They came from far and wide to take part in the Rasen 5K on Sunday.

People of all ages and abilities set out to do their own best times and enjoy the run.

First home was Richard Harris from Grimsby, in a time of 18:27.

First lady home - and 14th overall - was Mary Craig from Binbrook, in a time of 21:57.

Both Richard and Mary are members of the Wolds Veterans Runners Club.

They will each receive a £25 meal voucher for The Advocate Arms and a £25 voucher donated by Lincolnshire Runner.

Market Rasen’s inaugural 5k took place on Sunday.

The event was sponsored by Lovelle Estate Agency and the Advocate Arms.

Full list of results is available here

Race director Keith Taylor, from the Real Events Company, said: “The event has gone well.

“We will be organising a formal presentation in the near future at Lovelle Estate Agency, who are our main sponsors.”

Entries are now open for the Market Rasen 10k, which will be held on September 23.

The multi-terrain race will start at Market Rasen Racecourse, before heading out on Legsby Road and into Dog Kennel Woods.

Apply online and get more information here