Picture perfect view of Rasen

Students at De Aston School have shown what they love about Market Rasen through their art work.

As part of the racecourse’s ‘Love Market Rasen’ meeting on Sunday, February 17, they were asked to create a postcard sized design that reflects their favourite view of the town.

Love Market Rasen EMN-190502-092314001

Patricia Grove Sales and Marketing Coordinator for Market Rasen Racecourse said: “The students have created an amazing array of views; they are so varied.

“I am sure the judge will enjoy looking at the entries and will have a hard task to chose the overall winner.”

There will be ten finalists in each of the five age categories and then one overall winner from the whole of the school.

The Love Market Rasen race day is sponsored by Market Rasen Town Council and West Lindsey District Council and will celebrate all that is wonderful about the local community.

Students show the love with, below Sian Williams and Patricia Grove from Market Rasen Racecourse EMN-190502-092301001

Coun John Matthews, Mayor of Market Rasen, said: “This initiative not only displays the desire to involve the people and businesses of the town with the racecourse but also gives an underlying message that the racecourse is an important part of the town.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy a range of activities and entertainment facilitated by local businesses, services and community groups, whilst taking in the excitement of a day at the races.

The gates of the racecourse will be open from 12.10pm, with racing between 2.10pm and 4.50pm.

Adult admission is just £10 if purchased in advance- £15 on the day.

Love Market Rasen EMN-190502-092325001

Under 18s are admitted free of charge.

For more information visit marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk .