The Princess Royal visited the restored station building at Market Rasen today.

Her Royal Highness toured the building and spoke to the many people involved in the project.

The princess Royal with Market Rasen Station Project Manager Lynn Ritson

She also spoke to members of the Station Adoption Group.

She flew into town in a helicopter, which landed on De Aston School field, where she was greeted by head teacher Simon Porter.

Full story and comment in next week's Rasen Mail