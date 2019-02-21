Picture Gallery: Showcasing the heart of Market Rasen

The first ever Love Market Rasen Raceday has been hailed a galloping success by organisers.

The event acted as a showcase for local businesses and organisations, who set out their stalls in the Brocklesby Suite.

Love Market Rasen

General manager at the racecourse, Nadia Powell was delighted with how it all went.

She said: “The first ever ‘Love Market Rasen’ raceday, which celebrated everything that is wonderful about our local community, was a real success.

“It was a day that was supported by Market Rasen Town Council and West Lindsey District Council and attracted over 2,000 visitors, with 35 local businesses and community groups hosting stands.

“There were lots of families who had not been to the races before, and that was great to see.”

Schools also got involved, with both the Market Rasen Primary School Literature and De Aston School Art Competition Finals taking place.

The two events saw more than 1,000 entries, but these were whittled down to just a handful of winners.

Lincolnshire artist Daniel Crane had the task of judging the De Aston competition.

The results were: Year 7 - Jaime Mason; Year 8 - Abigail Wood; Year 9 - Oliver Parker; KS4 - Lucy Lowman; Special Prize - Nicole-Kay Bierlein; KS5 and Overall Winner -Alice Dale.

Winner of the Literacy competition was Olivia Alderdice, who was praised by the school’s assistant head Gary Easby for the work she had done.

Olivia received a family pass to Rand Farm Park, and a basket of goodies.

Local businesses also had the opportunity to cook up a win in the ‘Bake Off’ event.

The unenviable task of deciding between the exceptional entries fell to the chairman of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs, Chris Morgan and fellow trustees Sara Carter and Lesley Forrest.

Chris said: “The cakes were absolutely amazing.

“A lot of time and effort - as well as skill - had gone into creating them.

“It was a very close thing and we took quite a while to decide on our winner.”

That winner was Carol Dixon, of Celebration Cakes by Carol in North Willingham, with her two-tier cake - one being orange and poppy seed, and the other elderflower and gooseberry.

Carol said: “It was fun to take part and to be part of this fabulous day at the racecourse.

“What a fantastic event to bring the community together and I am, of course, delighted to have won the Bake Off.”

Keeping things local, Carol was presented with a box of Pipers Crisps and a cheese basket from Lincolnshire Poacher.

Taking second spot in the bake off was Jossal’s Chocolate Heaven cake and in third was the two-tier offering from Bramley Bites.

Meanwhile, outside in the Family Enclosure, there was the opportunity for all ages to have a go at some of the sporting activities - MiniKicks football, golf lessons by professionals from Market Rasen Golf Course - and, of course, a full race card to watch.

Nadia said: “This was a popular community initiative that we now intend to build on throughout the rest of the year.”