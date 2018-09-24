Picture Gallery Rasen 10k winners

Sunday’s Market Rasen 10k was another success, with 220 entering the event.

Coming home first, in a time of 35 minutes and 26 seconds was Ryan Morris.

Second male was Sebastien Vicary (35:42) and third was Gavin Monks (37:44).

First female home was Claire Wheat, in a time of 44 minutes and 47 seconds.

Second female was Charlotte Harvey (45:57) and third was Cher Sutton (48:25).

In the age categories, Andrew Hartley (47:48) topped the male 60+ and Tony Johnson (41:00) the 50+, while Gail Kirk (49:48) came top in the 45+ category and Helga Greenwood (60:45) in the 55+ category.

