Picture gallery: Back to the beginning for Holton le Moor WI Centenary celebration

In July 1918, the newly formed Holton le Moor WI held a Red Cross fete in the garden of The Hall, courtesy of Mrs Ethel Dixon, their first President.

With the First World War still high on their agenda – the Parish lost 7 sons - they raised £60.5s.0d, a phenomenal amount for those days.

One hundred years later, almost to the day and in the same location, members and guests of Holton le Moor WI celebrated their centenary with a reception in The Hall garden, courtesy of Mrs Rachel Gibbons, who maintains that historic link.

It was here that Canadian Miss Emily Guest stayed during her promotional tour wto establish WI in the county.

A tour of the lovely garden was followed by afternoon tea in the Moot Hall.

Guides and Brownies, having been stewards in the garden, seamlessly adapted to the role of waitresses.

A pianist provided background music and the glorious weather ensured a memorable event befitting the occasion.

WI President Megs Graham-Rack expressed thanks to local tradespeople who generously donated raffle prizes.