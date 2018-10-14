Perfect prose and poems from Rasen’s writers group

A talented group of writers have published their first anthology - and one writer turned bookbinder to bring the project to fruition.

The West Wolds Writers have been meeting up for almost three decades and the group is made up of a wide range of interests.

The whole of the group came together to produce the anthology and member George Kinghorn took on the role of turning their work into a book.

It was the first time Mr Kinghorn had done anything like this, and it required mastering some new skills.

He said: “Everybody sent me their contributions and I formatted it all.

“The group seems to be happy with the result - and if they are happy, I am delighted.”

The book is on sale at Rasen Hub and the town’s library, or direct from group member Joe Willisch on 01673 843614.

Group members have agreed that any profit from the book will be donated to LIVES.

The West Wolds Writers group meets on a weekly basis to share ideas and talk over projects.

Mr Willisch said: “We don’t have any rules, we just do what we want.”

“Everybody has their own genre which makes the variety.”

Fellow member Elizabeth Keimach agreed.

She said: “That’s the magic of our group.”