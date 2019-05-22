Your town needs you

Market Rasen Town Council has made it a ‘priority’ to attract more councillors, with just over half of its seats occupied.

Deputy Mayor Steve Bunney raised his concerns about the issue during a ‘risk management’ discussion at the council’s May meeting.

Market Rasen

The council has 12 seats available but only seven are taken up at the moment. This has forced all councillors to sit on the planning and finance committees - groups usually only made up of a selection of members.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Bunney said: “The lack of councillors who stood at the last election [is a risk management issue].

“We’re a town council of 12 with five vacancies.

“There’s not as many people to do the work and I think we should be doing something to raise the profile of the council.”

Mayor John Matthews agreed to put ‘councillor recruitment’ on the council’s list of priorities for 2019/20.

Coun Matthews explained anyone wanting to become a councillor must live within 2.5 miles of the town centre, own property in the town or have a business in Market Rasen.

He said: “There is much work that the town council undertakes during the course of a working year.

“Over the next year the town council will continue to work with organisations and the citizens of the town and its surrounding areas to improve the facilities and way of life in Market Rasen.”

The town council has direct responsibility for Festival Hall, the Old Police Station, Market Place, playing fields, Town Green, public seats, Christmas market, Christmas lights, civic services and grant and financial aid to local organisations.

The town council is consulted on planning applications, public footpaths, street naming, speed surveys and traffic calming, street collections, parking restrictions, street lighting, community transport, shelters and youth projects.

The council holds a monthly ‘full council’ meeting, its ‘finance and facilities’ committee meets once a month and the ‘planning and development’ committee meets when required.

Market Rasen Town Council also holds ad hoc forums during the year when town events are on.

A town council spokesman said: “The sessions have allowed people to unload their frustrations and also make positive suggestions.

“The feedback has been valuable to the work of the council.”

For more information about becoming a town councillor contact town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith on 01673 842479 or email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk.