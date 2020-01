Revellers at Wragby brought in the New Year in the traditional way.

They gathered at the Christmas tree in the market place and at the stroke of midnight, they sang ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and danced around the tree as a new era brings us into the 2020s.

Wragby New Year revellers'Photo by John Edwards EMN-200201-092939001

There were not as many people about as in years gone by, but that didn’t stop those who were there having an enjoyable evening.

○Photos John Edwards.

Wragby New Year revellers'Photo by John Edwards EMN-200201-092927001