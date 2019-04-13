Wragby Primary School’s garden project receives a boost

Green fingered pupils at Wragby Primary School have received a generous donation of gardening supplies from a Market Rasen branch.

Sheila Johnson of Mole Country Stores presented Headteacher Rachel Osgodby with a range of vegetable and salad seeds plus multi-purpose compost and grow-bags in the new garden section of their Market Rasen store.

The school is currently in the process of developing a new ‘kitchen growing garden’ with support from the Parents and Friends of Wragby School association.

Mrs Osgodby said: “We are incredibly grateful for such a kind donation from Mole Country Stores.

“We are in the process of redeveloping and expanding our gardening area to help pupils gain hands on experience and learn about where their food comes from.”