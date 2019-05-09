Wragby could be boosted by 158 homes

Plans for a development of 158 homes in Wragby have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

Applicant Mr Craig Hawley from Gleeson Regeneration Ltd, wants to build the development on land south of Horncastle Road.

Documents submitted to ELDC reveal: “The development will bring forward the construction of 158 dwellings comprising a mixture of two, three, and four-bedroomed properties.

“The site as a whole provides a good mix of housing size and type including 36 two-bedroom semi-detached homes; 42 three-bedroom semi-detached homes; 68 three-bedroom detached homes and 12 four-bedroom detached homes.

“The site is situated beyond but immediately adjacent to the south eastern extent of the settlement of Wragby.

“The site effectively creates an extension to the existing residential development to the south of Horncastle Road (A158) and wraps around the backs of those residential dwellings fronting onto the roadside.”

Gleeson Regeneration added that the development will meet the needs of the local authority and people.

Residents in the Wragby area may also recall an application to build 108 homes on land off Horncastle Road, submitted in 2016.

That application was initially refused by ELDC but after an appeal was submitted by the applicant, Site Plan UK, plans for a smaller development – comprising of 49 homes – were then approved in November 2017.