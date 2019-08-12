Worn out sections of Lincoln Road in Welton to be resurfaced

Worn out sections of Lincoln Road, in Welton, are set to be resurfaced later this month as part of a £150,000 project.

The first phase of the resurfacing project will be completed under four consecutive daytime road closures (7.30am to 5pm), starting on Tuesday, August 20.

Works will pause over the bank holiday weekend, followed by two evenings of night-time works, 7:30pm to 6:30am, on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28.

The diversion route for the road closures will be via Lincoln Road/Honeyholes Lane/Ryland Road, and vice versa.

Mark Heaton, programme leader for surfacing and patching at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Sections of the route are nearing the end of their life and it’s important they are replaced to ensure the road remains safe to use.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works, and would encourage people to use alternative routes where possible.”

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks for more information.