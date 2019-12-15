Working for today means working for the future at Revesby Estate

A woodland management plan has been implemented by the historic Revesby Estate to ensure the protection of its woodlands and to help local people contribute to its preservation for future generations.

Created by Sharkey Forestry, the 10-year plan gives the estate’s custodians, the Wiggins-Davies family, a specific woodland management process which outlines how to effectively plant, prune, thin and fell trees, including sustainable felling cycles.

To maintain the highest standards of woodland sustainability and ensure no wood goes to waste, the estate sells wood from its felled trees as firewood.

The plan guarantees every box of logs purchased from the estate’s online shop comes from Forestry Commission-approved, sustainably managed woodland.

Peter Cartwright, Revesby Estate vice CEO, said: “All aspects of our work have environmental responsibility at their heart.

“We’re committed to the highest standards of woodland sustainability and environmental management, so creating a woodland management plan means that we can now effectively maintain and preserve our woodland areas for generations to come.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide locally and sustainably sourced logs to the local area and by buying our logs, people can be assured that they’re playing a part in supporting our historic woodlands.”

The estate aims to plant at least 500 trees every year and all trees planted on the estate will be grown from English seed stock to help prevent disease, reduce pest infestation, and support native tree species.

Liz Sharkey, managing director at Sharkey Forestry Ltd, said: “It’s great to see that Revesby Estate is making steps to ensure its woodlands are safeguarded for the future.

“Felling, along with replanting, ensures woodlands are sustainable and Revesby Estate is doing a great job of planning ahead for the future. ”

For more information or to purchase firewood boxes, visit revesbyestate.co.uk or the estate’s YouTube channel.