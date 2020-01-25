Workers welcomed at WI

Not quite The Chippendales – but close!

The Holton le Moor WI ladies invited the Anglian Water team to join them for afternoon tea at the end of their 101st Annual Meeting in the Moot Hall.

The men have been installing a main sewer through the village over the past year and, at the time of the meeting, were working outside the hall.

Members appreciated their assistance to ensure they could access their meeting.

The WI meets on the second Thursday of the month; new members and visitors are always welcome.