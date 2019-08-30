‘Woman of the Year’ accolade for five amazing Rasen and North Kelsey slimmers

Five determined women who combined have lost over 27 stone have been recognised for their incredible weight loss.

Nicki Haslegrave, Jackie Hall, Zara Ford, Diane Barlow and Emma Ray attend Slimming World meetings at Market Rasen and North Kelsey.

Emma Ray. EMN-190826-095712001

Michelle and Annabelle, who run the local Slimming World groups, said: “We are so incredibly proud of all our ladies and gents in our groups and to hear how life changing Slimming World has been for them is overwhelming.”

The five slimmers have been named ‘Woman of the Year 2019’ after they were nominated by members.

Nicki has lost an amazing 7st 3lbs and was named Woman of the Year for the Market Rasen 5pm session.

Nicki told members that she wanted to make her children proud – and was joined by her son when collecting the award.

Diane Barlow. EMN-190826-095735001

There was not a dry eye in the room as he told members how proud he was.

Jackie, who has been overweight for most of her life, has said goodbye to her diabetic medication after losing 5st 6lb.

Thanks to her incredible weight loss, Jackie no longer needs the medicine and is enjoying shopping in high street stores.

Jackie was named Woman of the Year for the 7pm sessions in Market Rasen.

Nicki Haslegrave EMN-190826-095649001

Zara – who is a mother of five – says she has never been this slim after losing 5st 9.5lbs.

She was voted Woman of the Year by fellow members of the North Kelsey group who meet on Thursdays at 9.30am.

Zara works long hours driving an articulated lorry and has added regular gym sessions into her routine.

Diane has dropped down from a size 22 to a size 12 after losing 5st 6lb.

Zara Ford. EMN-190826-095639001

Emma is also to be commended after losing 2st 11lbs, having had a baby last year and is now shedding for her wedding in December.

Michelle added: “I am also over the moon to announce that I now manage the Wednesday morning group at the Festival Hall, in Market Rasen.

I look forward to supporting even more lovely members on their journey.”