Wolds Walking Festival launch

The 15th Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival started in style at Legbourne on Saturday, (May 18).

As well as taking part in the 10 walks on offer, visitors could get information from the stalls run by the festival partners, showing what the Wolds has to offer all year round.

Launch of the Wolds Walking Festival. Helen and Graham Nicholls of Welton EMN-190520-124641001

This family-friendly event also had children’s craft activities and demonstrations from Do-Dance Louth to keep all ages entertained.

The Festival runs to June 2 and has plenty of walks and events to cater for all abilities.

The walks take part throughout each day, including a number of evening walks for those who work.

The majority of the walks are free, with voluntary donations welcome.

Launch of the Wolds Walking Festival. Official opeing by Councillor Neil Jones, pictured with his consort Heather Bailey EMN-190520-124703001

You can just turn up to most of the walks, however some do require prior booking.

For the more energetic walker, this Friday (May 24) will see a 15-mile energetic walk on the eastern slopes of the Wolds.

The start point is the Royal Oak (Splash) at Little Cawthorpe near Louth, where parking is available.

The walk, starting at 10am, has been organised by Heritage Lincolnshire and the cost is £3.50.

Launch of the Wolds Walking Festival.Members of the steering group that organise the festival L-R Alex Rowbottom and Geoff Newmarch - chairman. EMN-190520-124652001

Walk leader Kevin Dixon can give more information if needed on 07910 749 839.

Also on Friday, a hilly walk near Caistor will reveal the iron-mining history of the Nettleton Valley.

This is a booking-only walk; call walk leader Elizabeth Jefferson on 07599 006314 or email jefferse@btinternet.com to book a place.

Saturday, May 25, will see a selection of walks starting and finishing at the historic church of St Andrew’s at Ashby Puerorum,near Horncastle.

Launch of the Wolds Walking Festival. Chris Taylor of Legbourne EMN-190520-124734001

Three walks are on offer - all ending with a bbq - but all require prior booking with the walk leader.

An 8-mile walk heads out at 9am with Edward Jones (01507 524721).

The 5-mile walk starts at 10am with Sylvia Jones (01507 524721) and the 3-mile walk at 11am (01507 533208).

Donations for these walks will be welcome for festival funds and St Andrew’s Church, with proceeds from the bbq also going to church funds.

As well as regular walks, there are also some that have a more specialist appeal.

One of these is walk number 64 ‘If You Go Down To The Woods Today’.

Launch of the Wolds Walking Festival. Steve and Semantha Neal of Goulceby. EMN-190520-124620001

This walk is for musicians of all ages and ability.

Take along your instruments, teddy bears and a picnic and join the Witham Valley Band and the Army Cadets Band for an afternoon of improvised musical fun.

Why not take a stroll before or after the concert and be inspired by the bird song.

Booking for this event is through John Gooding on 07930 826205.

Another of the event highlights is an introduction to small bore shooting and archery, taking place next Wednesday, May 29, at New Farm in Burgh le Marsh.

The cost for this activity is £17 per person, which includes 50 rounds of ammunition.

For more details call 01754 810424.

To find out full details of these and all the walks and events, visit the festival website at www.woldswalking festival.co.uk.

Alternatively, pick up a festival brochure at libraries and other outlets.