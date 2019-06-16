Wolds Tractor Run is a big success - raising thousands for Marie Curie

The ever popular Tractor Run between Ludborough and Stainton le Vale took place on Sunday – and once again, it was a major success and raised thousands for charity.

Once again, the annual event was organised by Paula Bruntlett and her team of volunteers, with an amazing 62 tractors gathering at Caudwell’s Yard in Ludborough and making their way over to the Sutton Estate in Stainton le Vale.

Wolds Tractor Run for Marie Curie.

The riders then enjoyed a ‘carvery in a bun’ and a raffle and tombola to raise funds.

The tractor run was held in support of Marie Curie, the charity which offers care and support to those suffering with terminal illness, and their families.

The event raised a grand total of £3,718.

Paula Bruntlett told the Leader: “The yard was heaving on Sunday morning, and I would like to thank everyone who supported us with prizes, donations and their help. I couldn’t do it on my own!”

Wolds Tractor Run for Marie Curie. Paul Holmes with his 1985 International

Paula added that new volunteers, particularly younger people, would be welcome to join the team.

Call 01507 608435 for details.

Wolds Tractor Run for Marie Curie. Lin Padley and James Padley with Zach Padley 7 sitting on a 1949 Massey Ferguson