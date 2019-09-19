Wolds 10 out on the road this weekend

The Wolds 10 Race gets underway this Sunday, September 22, at 10am and it looks like places could be at the max.

This long standing fixture of the local running calendar starts at Swallow and takes in the villages of Cuxwold, Rothwell and Beelsby before a grand finish back in Swallow.

The race is organised by Caistor Running Club and Race Director Kate Brown said: “We always have great weather and with the course passing the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds the views are fantastic.”

Principal sponsor Nunns are providing a lead car, which will have a timing clock mounted on it, so the speedy runners at the front will be able to keep track of their progress around the course.

Kate said “Lots of people have run a 10k, but maybe fancy stepping it up to a half marathon, well this race is a nice transition between the two and gives everyone a great opportunity to see how they’re doing.

“It’s not just a race for serious athletes, we welcome all runners of all abilities and best of all everyone gets a free Lincolnshire sausage hot dog at the finish.”

As in previous years the reward, at the end, is a closely guarded secret but Kate said she expects to see lots of runners using it over the winter months.

More details can be found on the Caistor club’s website.