Winner of our photo competition is revealed!

Following a phenomenal response to our photo competition - in partnership with Chestnut Homes - a winner has now been chosen.

The Lincolnshire-based housebuilder asked readers to send in their best photographs showing ‘Why I love where I live’ to be in with the chance of winning the top prize of £500.

Alice's winning picture.

Over 600 photographs were submitted and Chestnut Homes took time to go through every entry, before selecting Alice Altoft (26) from South Somercotes as the deserving winner.

Alice’s photograph was taken of her two-year-old cocker spaniel Poppy at work with her partner James Wells (29) combine harvesting in the fields near South Somercotes.

Describing the news of her win, Alice, who is a nurse at Louth hospital and who has also recently become a mum for the first time to baby Evelyn, said: “I was in complete shock. I never imagined winning. We have never been this lucky before.

“I chose to enter this particular photo of my spaniel, Poppy, as I believe it sums up mine and my partner’s lives farming close to our family home. The countryside here is so beautiful and we’re very proud to live in Lincolnshire.

“Our daughter will be the next member to join her Dad on the farm.”

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “This is the first time we’ve run a competition like this, and we really weren’t sure what to expect from it.

“We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the sheer amount of entries and by the quality of the photographs.

“They’ve showcased so many different sides of Lincolnshire – from bustling city life and striking architecture, to incredible sunsets, right through to woodland, riverside and beach scenes.

“Choosing a winner was extremely hard, so we had to go to an office vote in the end.

“We particularly liked Alice’s entry because we loved the composition, the model of course, as well as the fact that it showcases our county’s strong link with agriculture.

“We’d like to thank everyone for taking part and for sharing with us all of the wonderful reminders of how beautiful the county of Lincolnshire is.”