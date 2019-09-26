Wing walk for 81 year old

For many there can be some apprehension when taking a flight, and that is when you are inside the plane, so imagine being on the outside.

That is what one daredevil octogenarian has done to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Sheila Robinson preparing for her open-air flight EMN-190923-182644001

Originally planned for July, Sheila Robinson (81) finally got to take to the air for her sponsored wing walk earlier this month and she had three words to describe her experience: “Exhilarating, exciting and thrilling.”

Sheila, who last year undertook a skydive for the same charity - to mark her 80th birthday - continued: “I am so happy to have done it.

“I thought the nerves would kick in when we were about to take off, but it wasn’t so; I felt very secure.

“Standing on the top wing, the views of the fields, animals, houses and gardens were stunning.

Up, up and awya! Sheila prepares to stand on the plane's wings EMN-190923-182719001

“The wind was a bit problematic as I couldn’t raise my legs and my plan was to do some high kicks.

“However, I did manage to wave my arms as we passed over the crowds below.”

The wing walk was held at Wickenby airfield

Sheila added: “I would like to thank my sons and partner, wonderful personal friends and friends from the U3A, as well as my friends who flew down from Sheffield to support me.

“I have probably raised about £1,600 for the St Barnabas Hospice.

“To put it into perspective, I was told that the sum would pay for 80 hours of home nursing care.

“Well worth it!

“I would like to thank all my generous sponsors for their contributions to a very worthwhile cause.”