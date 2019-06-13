WI members on ‘tour’

WI members from Horncastle and across the Lincolnshire North Federation area spent three days last week in Bournemouth.

Their trip was more than time on the beach, they joined with more than 5,000 other members from across England and Wales for the national annual meeting.

The event was the chance to hear the latest from the national federation and also to vote on the resolutions which had previously been discussed at individual WIs – ‘Don’t Fear the Smear’ and the ‘Decline in Buses’.

Both resolutions were passed with huge majorities and will now become campaigns.