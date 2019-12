Nettleton & Moortown WI members had a change of venue this month.

They travelled to Grasby for a Christmas lunch at the Cross Keys.

Everyone enjoyed the seasonal social event and each member went away with a present from the Christmas lucky dip.

The WI meets on the second Thursday of each month in Nettleton Village Hall, and new members are always welcome.

For more information about the WI call 01472 852068.