What a core-ker! Apple Day at Gunby Hall draws in hundreds

More than 400 people braved the wet weather when Gunby Hall, near Spilsby, held its latest Apple Day on Sunday.

Visitors to the National Trust property could see examples of its 50-plus apples on display in the Orchard Gallery, where senior gardener Clive Ironmonger was on hand to chat and answer questions.

A team of apple experts was busy throughout the day identifying ‘mystery’ apples brought by visitors.

Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby said: “The team were particularly excited about some rare old apple varieties that visitors brought in, as they need further research to find out what they are.

“If it turns out the apples are unique and not yet catalogued, the owner of the tree will get to name the newly identified apple!”

Lots of apples and apple trees were also sold on the day, raising more funds for the care of the property.

• Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens will be open until October 27. Don’t miss a visit to the ‘Haunted Halloween Hall’ on Saturday, October 26.

For more information go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall