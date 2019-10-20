WestWold U3A growing rapidly

West Wold U3A is going from strength to strength as members continue to mark the organisations 20th anniversary.

Two years ago, membership stood at around 250, but now there are 400 members.

Chairman Steve McCarthy said: “West Wolds U3A wouldn’t be the success it is without dedicated volunteers, who sit on the committee, run the interest group and make the refreshments. Thanks go to everyone.”

Last week, a ‘thank you’ session was held in the New Life Church Centre, which also gave the volunteers the opportunity to give feedback on events and make suggestions for the future.