The weather was not kind to this year’s event.

However, the hot dogs sold out and there was a good display from the art group, plus stalls to enjoy, along with refreshments.

West Rasen Green Man Day'Photo by Caroline Foster EMN-190514-095459001

As always, music from Market Rasen Ukulele Band was well received.

The annual event is the main fundraiser for the West Rasen Heritage Centre and Village Hall.

• Pictures courtesy of Caroline Foster