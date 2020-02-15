West Lindsey receives share of £600k to tackle rough sleeping

West Lindsey District Council is one of four local authorities to benefit from a share of £600,000 from a government fund to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

The money, from the latest round of Rough Sleeping Initiative Funding, will be split between West Lindsey , South Holland, South Kesteven and North Kesteven district councils.

The aim of the funding, administered by the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government, is to help reduce the number of rough sleepers and the number of ‘repeat’ rough sleepers; increase prevention activity for those at risk; improve physical and mental wellbeing, and provide greater levels of support in settled accommodation.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, Coun Owen Bierley said: “We are delighted to see West Lindsey, along with other Lincolnshire authorities, receive this funding.

“There is a genuine partnership approach within Lincolnshire to tackling and preventing homelessness.

“There is a real opportunity to make an impact and, by working co-operatively together across the county, we can help some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Everyone has the right to a safe and secure home and that has to be our goal.”

The Rough Sleeping Initiative was announced by the government back in March 2018.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said: “No-one should have to face a night on the street.

“We have a moral duty to support those who need help the most.”