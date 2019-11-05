West Lindsey District Council plans for 2050 zero carbon target

Councillors unanimously passed a motion at a meeting on Monday evening to create a strategy on sustainability and climate change.

Under the plans, West Lindsey District Council will bring itself in line with the government’s net-zero plan.

Council leader, Giles McNeill, said the motion was ‘deliverable’ and that the proposed strategy was: ‘within our grasp to develop’.

The motion tasked the authority’s prosperous communities committee to develop a new strategy on climate change and environment.

An outline strategy will be presented to the next annual council meeting.

Councillor Lesley Rollings, Liberal Democrat member for Scotter and Blyton, welcomed the plan.

Coun Rollings said: “I think it is really important that this does not become a strategy that sits on the shelf and has loads of vague things that do not happen.”

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor, Owen Bierley, said: “The sooner that we get started on this piece of work and the faster that we move it on the better. I am really excited that we are starting to develop this strategy.”

The strategy will look to consider:

• How to work with relevant agencies towards making the entire area zero carbon within the same timescale;

• Suggestions for budget actions;

• How the prosperous communities committee can consider the impact of climate change and the environment when reviewing policies and strategies;

• Any available research (that is expected to be forthcoming);

• Report on the level of investment in the fossil fuel industry that the council’s pensions plan has;

• Ensure that all reports in preparation for the 2021/22 budget cycle and investment strategy will take into account actions the council will take;

• Call on the UK government to provide the powers, resources and help with funding to make this possible, and ask local MPs to do likewise.