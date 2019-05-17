West Lindsey Churches Festival week two: Treasures and Treats

Four of Market Rasen’s churches take part in the second weekend of the West Lindsey Churches Festival.

The whole of the eastern section of the district is the focus for May 18 and 19, with 48 churches and chapels, from Brocklesby to Southrey opening their doors.

The fantastic ceiling at Riby

The buildings included in the event cover many periods and styles, including Grade I listed buildings and fascinating historic objects of national importance.

For the first time, Market Rasen New Life Church will be taking part in the event, giving visitors the opportunity to see the former social club’s transformation.

There will also be a ‘Talking Pictures’ exhibition of prophetic art.

Market Rasen Methodist Church will be hosting their Spring Fayre on Saturday morning, while Holy Rood Church has the theme of ‘Light, Colour and Music’.

Apley Church EMN-190514-081459001

Staying with the music, Faldingworth Church will welcome medieval music group ‘The City of Lincoln Waites’ on Sunday, May 19.

The group led the funeral procession of King Richard III from Bosworth Field in 2015 and will be playing in the church between 11am and 2.30pm.

To celebrate the event’s 23rd year, church volunteers are putting on Lincolnshire’s first ‘Sconeathon’, where scones of every variety are being freshly baked for visitors to sample.

Leading the way is Riby Church, who are challenging people to enter the Riby Sconeoff.

Take along your baked scones on Saturday between noon and 3pm.

Download entry details from the church’s Facebook page.

Lincolnshire chef Rachel Green will be among the judges tasked with selecting the winning scones.

At Wragby Methodist Church, a variety of savoury and sweet scones will be served daily, together with their special Festival scone of Ginger and honey.

Enjoy them whilst exploring their display of scarecrows.

Other churches taking part in the Sconeathon during can be found at: Claxby, Cuxwold, Holton cum Beckering, Market Rasen, Nettleton, Rand, Snelland, Stainfield, Swallow, Tealby, Thoresway, Wickenby and Wragby All Saints.

For details of all the churches taking part, visit www.churchesfestival.info or pick up a brochure in one of the churches or library.