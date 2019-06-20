Welsh - the new language for Caistor

BT have been undertaking some work on Caistor, but one resident is wondering if they know where the town is.

Neil Castle sent this picture into us here at the Rasen Mail.

He said: “Wales is where I am sure many of us in Caistor have spent wonderful holidays and are familiar with road signs in two languages.

“Imagine my surprise when walking round Caistor this morning to see BT Open Reach telling us not only in English but also in Welsh to use the other footpath.

“I wonder how many Welsh speakers there are in Caistor!”