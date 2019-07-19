‘Well done... we need it’ – praise for Rasen speedwatch

Residents have praised a decision to set up a community speedwatch in Market Rasen - and now the town needs you to get the initiative up and running.

Market Rasen Town Council made the decision to launch the scheme after a meeting with Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department about the speed of vehicles coming into town.

Market Rasen’s deputy mayor Steve Bunney said the council needs to collect ‘quantitative evidence’ ahead of any action to tackle the problem.

Discussing the move, resident Steve Harris said: “Well done.”

And Judith Barnard also praised the speedwatch idea, saying: “Good idea, we need it on Legsby Road as well.”

Town councillor June Clark said: “But we will need the volunteers. Who will step up?”

Market Rasen mayor John Matthews previously described the situation in Willingham Road, outside De Aston school, as ‘dangerous’ and ‘horrendous’.

Coun Bunney told the town council’s July meeting: “Regarding speed on the main and arterial roads – empirical data is required.

“MRTC [is] to set up a volunteer community speedwatch scheme.

“If we’re going to go forward, we have to do a community speed watch.

“We’ll have to launch that.”

Community speedwatch (CSW) is a national initiative where active members of local communities monitor speeds of vehicles using speed detection devices, with support from the police.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the community speed watch scheme should contact Market Rasen Town Council on 01673 842479 or email townclerk@marketrasentc.co. uk. Alternatively, visit the town council office at Festival Hall in Caistor Road.