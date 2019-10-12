Wednesday’s story starts next Tuesday! at Caistor

Students at Caistor Grammar School are preparing to present their production of ‘The Addams Family: School Edition’ this month.

The musical comedy, with music by Andrew Lippa, tells the story of a ghoulish death-and-darkness-loving family with a mansion in the middle of Central Park, who take the phrase ‘Goth’ to the next level.

Staff and students at Caistor Grammar have been working hard on this production, rehearsing six days a week to produce a piece that is hilarious, dark and romantic all in one.

The production tells the story of Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Gomez and Morticia, who has found a boyfriend, Lucas Beineke.

To the dismay of her family, Lucas seems to be completely and utterly normal.

One very ‘un-normal’ night, the Addams meet the Beineke family for the first time.

The impossible suddenly seems completely realistic: marriages hang in the balance, a man falls in love with the moon and, worst of all, Wednesday wears yellow after 16 years of exclusively black attire.

With interweaving storylines, the musical has something to offer everyone - whether you’re a fan of zombies, fencing, dancing, classic love stories, or even not-so-classic ones, this story is sure to have you rooted to your seat.

The talented cast, comprised entirely of students, sing, act and dance the story of each member of the family: from Wednesday and Lucas’s love to Gomez and Morticia’s passion, with interludes from the seemingly normal Beineke family, Wednesday’s mischievous little brother Pugsley, and Uncle Fester’s quest for love.

The show will be at Caistor Town Hall on October 15, 16 and 17 at 7pm, with tickets available from the school reception.