Warning issued to anglers to help avoid a deadly catch

Anglers are being warned to make sure their next catch isn’t deadly - by looking up.

Northern Powergrid, which delivers electricity across northern Lincolnshire, is urging anglers to request a copy of its free information pack so they know how to stay safe when fishing.

The electricity distributor’s campaign ‘Look up it’s Live’, which coincides with National Fishing Month, reminds anglers to fish smart and be aware of power lines.

Fishing rods and poles made from carbon fibre and similar materials will conduct electricity, with many other materials also allowing electricity to flow along them when wet.

At higher voltages electricity may jump short distances through the air. This means that angling equipment does not even have to touch an overhead power line for anyone holding it to suffer a serious electric shock and burns.

Geoff Earl, Northern Powergrid’s director of safety, health and environment, said: “National Fishing Month provides us with a great opportunity to reach out to anglers and help them stay safe whilst enjoying their hobby.

“We also want those who may be trying it for the first time to be aware of the dangers and get off to the best possible start by learning to fish smart from day one.”

Visit northernpowergrid.com/safety for advice and to request a free safety pack.