Walled garden visit for Kelsey WI

Members of North Kelsey WI visited Baumber Walled Gardens, where they were given a talk by the owner, Sonia Elton, who explained how this rare example of a double walled garden had been saved from dereliction.

Rain didn’t spoil the tour of the garden, which features a number of themed flower beds, a lake, a beach area with beach huts, an area depicting the sea, an area where concerts are held and much more.

It was then off to the warm marquee, where everyone sat down to enjoy a very tasty afternoon tea.