Walkers set to glow for hospice funds

More than 450 walkers will step out to raise funds for a charity-run hospice on Friday June 14.

People of all ages and abilities will be on the starting line at 8pm, ready to take part in Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s Glow Walk and Glow Worm Wiggle in a bid to beat the £27,000 grand total raised last year.

Lindsey Lodge Head of Fundraising Tom Moody said: “We’re delighted to reveal we’ve had 200 more walkers than last year sign up for our 2019 event, so the atmosphere is going to be fantastic!

“Our Glow Walk will, for the second time, start and finish at Lindsey Lodge and take a 10-mile route around Scunthorpe, but this year we’ve added a family-friendly three-mile Glow Worm Wiggle for tiny feet.”

On the night, there will be a party atmosphere to kick start the event, teamed with a warm up hosted by Penny Golding, the Hospice’s very own Glow Vibes instructor, along with an opportunity to purchase flashing headwear and glow sticks.

Tom said: “We will also invite our walkers to remember their loved ones by carrying a lantern during the last stretch of the walk, to place in the in the grounds of the Hospice on their return.

He added: “Every penny raised by our Glow Walkers goes towards providing our specialist care, and Lindsey Lodge is now supporting more people than ever our 27 year history.

“Last year we saw a 65% uplift in the number of admissions to our Inpatient Unit, as well as a 22% increase in the number of attendances to our Bereavement and Counselling Service, so fundraising makes a significant contribution towards our £3.5 million running costs.

“Whether it’s walking in memory of a friend or loved one, as a way of keeping fit or simply to do something different with their friends on a Friday night, all our Glow Walkers will be raising much-needed funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.”

For more information email llh.enquiries@nhs.net, ring the Fundraising Team on (01724) 270835, or visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk