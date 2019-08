A choice of two miles or five miles will be on offer at the ‘Walk to Defeat Dementia’ in Market Rasen on Sunday, September 8.

The walk will head out at 10.30am from the De Aston Legsby Road car park (near the astroturf).

The cost is £10 to take part, which includes a t-shirt.

Call Steve on 07926 024653 for more information,