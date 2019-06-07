VOLUNTEERS WEEK: A chance to learn and network for Citizens Advice volunteers

Amazing people were brought together for fun and learning when Citizens Advice Lindsey held a Networking and Development Event.

The day held at Market Rasen Racecourse provided volunteers with an opportunity to meet staff from across the organisation.

Citizens Advice Volunteer Advisor Carrie Dodge pictured after the Volunteers Week training event.

They were able to learn more about the services provided by Citizens Advice Lindsey as a whole, and to increase their knowledge of current issues by attending presentations and training sessions on subjects such as scams awareness, Universal Credit, and domestic abuse.

Chair of Citizens Advice Lindsey, Joy Clews said: “The event has been an incredibly valuable day for us all.

“Volunteers play a vital role in the frontline services offered by Citizens Advice. As Office Administrators, Gateway Assessors and Advisors.

“They help people with issues ranging from debt, housing, benefits and

employment to consumer and relationship advice. They also play an important part in our research and campaigning activities.

“They are an integral part of our service and days like today are just one way of

ensuring that volunteers feel part of the team and are given good opportunities to improve their knowledge and skills through training and networking.”

Attending the training today was Carrie Dodge who has been a volunteer at the Citizens Advice Skegness office for over 10 years.

Carrie started by helping on reception, trained to be a Gateway Assessor and then went on to become an Advisor.

She said, “I attend as many of the training and development days as I can. They are just a great opportunity to meet and learn from other people.

“ I volunteer because I want to give something back to the community and although I have been through all the training, I know that by gaining as much

knowledge as I can, I can give a better service and that is why I am here today.

“It’s also a chance to socialise and get together with staff and volunteers from the other offices which is always good.”

To find out more about volunteering for Citizens Advise you can visit their website here.