Volunteers wanted for latest Market Rasen town tidy up

Market Rasen Action Group and Market Rasen Town Council are once again joining forces for another town tidy up.

Volunteers are asked to meet in the market place this Saturday, November 23, at 10am to take part.

MRAG member Julie Lambie said: “Everyone is very welcome to come along and help keep our town tidy.

“We will also be making more improvements to the area around the River Rase – where the ducks are opposite the church – so a few helpers would be great in this particular area.

“Wellies are a must and garden tools would be appreciated.

“Children (under 16) unfortunately can’t come onto the river bank or in the river, but they are welcome to help in other areas, but must be accompanied by an adult.”