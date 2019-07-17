Volunteer wardens set to tackle Rasen’s dog mess problem

Volunteer dog fouling wardens look set to patrol the streets of Market Rasen after a ‘furore’ over owners not picking up their pets’ mess.

West Lindsey District Council has offered ‘training potential’ for dog fouling wardens to Market Rasen Action Group.

The move comes after angry residents took to social media to complain about dog mess in the town.

Following the complaints, district and town councillor Steve Bunney questioned WLDC officers about enforcement of dog fouling and litter.

Speaking at the Town Council’s July meeting, Coun Bunney said: “I asked a question about enforcement [of dog fouling, litter and fly tipping] at [West Lindsey] full council.

“The reply given outlined the policy. I have asked for actual information on enforcement action carried out. Hopefully, this will soon be forthcoming.

“It is clear that WLDC’s policy is to work with volunteers in enforcement as well as carrying out tidying projects.

“WLDC have offered [Coun] June Clark, and Market Rasen Action Group, training potential for dog fouling wardens.”

Coun Bunney said the wardens would be like parking wardens but for dog fouling and litter.

Coun June Clark said: “There’s a furore on Facebook about dog fouling.

“There’s potential to train up volunteers who have enforcement powers.

“They would take photos and hand out tickets.

“It would apply for littering as well.

“This is something to take forward to see how many people would like to volunteer to be a dog warden.”

And Coun Bunney added: “It does require volunteers.

“At the end of the day, we want to get things done but a lot of it does require volunteer support.

“It could be there are only a limited number of people who can volunteer.

“We’ve got to make sure there are officials doing it as well.”

But Coun Cathy Sirett said told the meeting she was concerned about volunteers being subject to abuse.

She said: “There’s the abuse question. People will not always see what they’re doing is public spirited, people might see it in a different way.”

For more information about training as a dog fouling volunteer contact MRAG. Search Market Rasen Action Group on Facebook.