Volunteer team clean up the River Rase

A small team of three volunteers - including a town councillor - carried out a river clean over the weekend in Market Rasen.

Tim Quigley, Councillor Stephen Bunney and Market Rasen Action Group member Julie Lambie organised a small clean up on Sunday in the River Rase opposite the church.

Councillor Stephen Bunney, Julie Lambie and Tim Quigley. Picture: Frederick Rowlands. EMN-190909-151051001

Julie said: “When I cycled past two weeks ago, I noticed how the greenery had met in the middle from both sides in quite a few places.

“There was some stagnant water circling and we wanted to clear the green growth back to the banks, allowing a better flow of the river water.

“I asked Stephen Bunney and Tim Quigley if they would help me, Tim is an avid conservation enthusiast and it only took half an hour to make a little difference.

“Roughly a month ago, a few of us went to the bank near the church as part of a town tidy weekend and cleared some trees and rubbish.

Councillor Stephen Bunney. Picture: Frederick Rowlands. EMN-190909-151116001

“Next month, we aim to tackle the weeds and trim things back.

“Our aim is to plant and seed wild flowers and shrubs that will encourage the birds, bees, butterflies and other creatures and wild animals to frequent the river,

“Volunteers would be very welcome and we will make an announcement once a date is set.

“MRAG will be working with river care next year to help remove rubbish from various parts of the River Rase.”

Julie Lambie. Picture: Frederick Rowlands. EMN-190909-151127001

Pictures after the river clean. Picture: Julie Lambie. EMN-190909-151102001

Pictures after the river clean. Picture: Julie Lambie. EMN-190909-151149001