Vintage event is ready to bloom at Claxby

For almost a thousand years, people have lived in a tiny village just a stone’s throw away from the highest point of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Claxby nestles in stunning scenery near Market Rasen, and its residents are getting ready for a very special event.

Claxby Open gardens EMN-190305-064623001

This pocket of vintage English countryside livingis preparing to welcome visitors to its 15th Open Gardens Event on June 16 – and it promises to be a day to remember.

Colin Saywell, who is helping to organise the event, said: “Our little village has always been a magnet for tourists and visitors alike, but the Open Gardens event gives people access to areas which are not usually open to the public.

“With so many things to do and see, it’s no wonder that our Open Gardens day is always so popular.”

One of the villagers who has lived in Claxby for more than 70 years will be proudly showing off what some have described as the best vegetable garden they have ever seen.

Claxby Open gardens EMN-190305-064601001

The unique combination of various soil types means visitors will be treated to some unusual and beautiful borders and beds, all packed with colour and interest.

There will be nine gardens to explore, but if beautiful blooms, plump fruit and succulent vegetables aren’t your thing, there’s a host of other sights and tastes on offer, including historical architecture, classic cars, vintage motorcycles, tractor-safaris (for the kids), art exhibits and even a music show.

If you fancy a bit of shopping, there will also be handcrafted goods and even delicious food to tuck into.

Money raised from the event, which starts at noon and finishes at 5pm, will go back to ensuring the community continues to thrive by supporting the church, Viking Centre and other worthy projects.