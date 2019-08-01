Village tradition alive and well at Middle Rasen

A village tradition was upheld at Middle Rasen when the 77th annual show and fete took place at the village hall on Saturday.

Organised by Middle Rasen Horticultural Society, the event is supported by people from near and far looking to keep a traditional part of village life alive.

Some of the winners at Middle Rasen Horticultural Show EMN-190730-103756001

Society vice president, Joyce Rhodes thanked all the exhibitors who had entered the show and also the committee and all those who worked in the background to make it happen.

She continued: “Middle Rasen is really flying the flag - it is a wonderful show and long may it continue.”

Organisers were delighted to welcome back Radio Lincolnshire’s ‘Allotment Man’ Fred Hyde to present the prizes.

Trophy winners were: Hubbert Trophy - John Bennett; Committee Cup - John Bennett; Runner-up Shield Committee Cup - John Bray; Medallion for best exhibit in section A - Alan Kirk; Sinclair McGill Shield - Alan Kirk; Sam and Kathleen Bontoft Trophy - Alan Kirk and John Bennett; Bernard Trevor Memorial Trophy - Ted Brown; A Capp Memorial Trophy - Ted Brown; Best Exhibit in section - Ted Brown; Greens Trophy - Jackie Harrison; Edith Ward Memorial trophy - Martin Cornthwaite; Joseph Sargent Memorial Trophy - Peter Smith; Cup in memory of Stan Horn - Sheila Robinson; Harry Leonard Trophy - Lesley Bailey; CD Sutton Trophy - Isobel Hildred; Runner-Up Greens trophy - Lesley Bailey; Bext Exhibit Section C - Pat Fussey; Bernard Trevor Trophy - Alan Kirk; Joyce Rhodes Trophy - Martin Cornthwaite; Hardwick Memorial Rosebowl - Matin Cornthwaite; Audrey Pennell Memorial Vase - Sheila Brislin; Pat Douglas Vase - Martin Cornthwaite and Lesley Bailey; Cameo Shoes Rosebowl - Ted Brown; Posy Bowl Cup - Lesley Bailey; Medallion for Best Exhibit in Section D - Sandra Rossington; Children’s Trophy Under 10s - Abigail and Emily Priestley; Vice President’s Award for best exhibit in Section E - Abigail and Emily Priestley; Produce Cup - Gina Waite; Shield for Section F - Sheila Brislin; Margaret Naylor Shield - Nicola Cartwright and Gina Waite; Runner-up Shield for Section F - Christine Cornthwaite; AW Rhodes Cup - Ted Brown; Best Exhibit in section - Ted Brown; Roland Heath Memorial Shield - Peter Smith; Top Tray - Alan Kirk and John Bennett; Top Vase - John Bennett and Lesley Bailey.

The Best Hanging Basket was shown by Julia Weeks, with Jackie Harrison second and Jess Parr third.

Winner of the Children’s Wheelbarrow Competition was Elliott Folgate, with Aisla Taylor being highly commended.

Tracy Milson won the Adult Wheelbarrow, with Janet Stretch second and Wendy Folgate third.

The Best Container was shown by Jackie Harrison, with Vicky Moody second and Joan Zealand third.