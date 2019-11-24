Victorian festive market a roaring success at Caistor

Caistor got into the Christmas spirit on Sunday with the annual Victorian Market organised by Caistor Lions.

The town hall was packed with visitors all keen to see the range of handcraft items for sale, and get ahead with their seasonal shopping.

Young visitors enjoyed visiting Santa EMN-191119-062746001

Children from Caistor Primary School were among those entertaining the visitors and all children had the opportunity to visit Father Christmas in his grotto and tell him all their Christmas wishes.

The Lions will be helping Father Christmas make some more appearances in and around the town over the coming weeks.

The first will be at the town’s Christmas market and light switch on in the market place on Saturday November 30.

Artist Mick Craven brought the spirit of Christmas to life EMN-191119-062758001

Chainsaw carver Sarah Mitchell EMN-191119-062846001

Amazing knits from Yvonne Houston EMN-191119-062834001

Dressed to impress: Lions Tulin Hope, left, and Lisa Kelly EMN-191119-062822001

Children from Caistor Primary School were among those entertaining the visitors EMN-191119-062734001

Visitors tried their luck on the Lions' tombola stall EMN-191119-062810001

Expert knitter Karen Leach with her 'Nightmare' Christmas cosy EMN-191119-062920001