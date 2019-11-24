Victorian festive market a roaring success at Caistor

Caistor got into the Christmas spirit on Sunday with the annual Victorian Market organised by Caistor Lions.
The town hall was packed with visitors all keen to see the range of handcraft items for sale, and get ahead with their seasonal shopping.
Children from Caistor Primary School were among those entertaining the visitors and all children had the opportunity to visit Father Christmas in his grotto and tell him all their Christmas wishes.
The Lions will be helping Father Christmas make some more appearances in and around the town over the coming weeks.
The first will be at the town’s Christmas market and light switch on in the market place on Saturday November 30.