UPDATE: Sir Edward Leigh falls at first hurdle in attempt to secure Speaker role

MP for Market Rasen, Sir Edward Leigh, has failed in his bid to become Speaker of the House of Commons.

In the first round of voting, Sir Edward Leigh secured just 12 votes.

This is less than five per cent of the votes cast (562) and therefore he does not proceed to the next ballet.

Meg Hillier is also out of the running after securing only 10 votes.

The ballots will continue in this way until one candidate secures more than half of the votes cast or only one candidate remains.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Chorley, Labour) secured the most votes in the first ballot with 211.

Original article:

MP for Market Rasen, Sir Edward Leigh, has made his election speech for the role of Speaker in the House of Commons this afternoon (Monday).

In his speech, Sir Edward said it was ‘an honour’ to stand for this particular job.

He continued: “Like all those standing, I love this place and I only wish to serve it.

“I think the speaker should submerge his or her character in the job.

“The speaker should be the servant of the house and the speaker should be a dignified and quiet voice.

“I believe all the candidates standing today can achieve that.”