Update: Ducklings perish in Caistor poultry farm blaze

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have now confirmed jut under 15,000 ducklings perished at the fire earlier today in Caistor.

The devastating fire destroyed one of the poultry sheds at the farm in Moor Lane.

Five fire crews were called in to deal with the fire, which started at around 12.30pm today (Saturday, February 29).

Firefighters, using breathing apparatus, extinguished the fire using three main jets and two hose reels.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have said the cause of the fire was an electrical fault.