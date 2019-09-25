Uniform bank set to help Rasen families in need

A school uniform bank to support struggling families in Market Rasen has been launched by a group of caring mums.

The uniform bank, for De Aston and Market Rasen Primary, is currently an online-only service - but is searching for a home in the town.

Speaking at Market Rasen Town Council’s September meeting, Coun Nicky Brooksbank - who has a school-aged daughter - said: “I’ve been asked by local parents about the possibility of a uniform bank for people in need.

“We’ve already established a Facebook page.

“The problem is space and location.

“The uniform banks across the country are most successful if there’s an actual location for them.

“We’ve approached Sally Ann’s - they have no space but loved the idea.”

And Market Rasen Deputy Mayor, Steve Bunney agreed a uniform bank would be good for the town.

He told the meeting: “I think it’s something we perhaps need to get the schools together for - a meeting with the right people.

“I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t support that.”

Coun Bunney suggested contacting the town’s churches to find out if they had any space for a uniform bank.

He added: “New Life might have some space.”

The uniform bank already has 89 members and can be accessed on Facebook by searching ‘Market Rasen School Uniform Bank’.

The group’s page states: “We know at times paying for school uniform is a struggle...with space [for a premises in the town] being an issue, a group for people who could donate unwanted uniform to others is the next best thing.

“The idea of this group is to gift unwanted uniform to others.”

In recent years uniform banks have sprung up around with country, with a growing number of families struggling to meet the costs of sending their children to school.

The service is often run by a team of volunteers who work local organisations such as churches.