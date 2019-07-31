Under 18s free and a special deal for adults at Racecourse ‘Family Extravaganza’

The school summer holidays wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the races, and that’s what’s on offer at Market Rasen Racecourse this weekend.

The track is hosting the Age UK Lindsey Family Extravaganza, a day of sporting action and free fun for kids of all ages this Sunday, August 4.

On a day when all under-18s are admitted free of charge, your Market Rasen Mail has teamed up with Market Rasen Racecourse to give adults a 2-4-1 ticket deal as well, making it an even better day for families.

In addition to the full racing programme, there will be plenty of family entertainment to enjoy.

Topping the bill is Duggee, from ‘Hey Duggee’, who will be making appearances at intervals throughout the afternoon.

Among the many other attractions will be a neigh and play garden, a kids carnival, an inflatable funfair, face painting, Age UK Lindsey garden games, a treasure hunt, a children’s race on the track, and a fantastic playground.

The day is sponsored by the racecourse’s charity of the year Age UK Lindsey, which is dedicated to working with, and for, all older people across West Lindsey, east Lindsey and North Lincolnshire.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Our Family Extravaganza every August is always one of our most popular days annually.

“This year, it is sponsored by Age UK Lindsey and we are delighted to have formed this new partnership for 2019-20.

“The charity does hugely valuable work to help people in Lincolnshire make the most of later life and I am sure our visitors will be most generous in their donations to ensure that their brilliant work continues.”

The first race is at 1.50pm, two hours after gates open, and the finale is at 5.10pm.

The 2-4-1 offer is valid for tickets to the Tattersalls enclosure only, and tickets must be booked through the website (up to midnight on August 3).

Visit www.thejockey club.co.uk/marketrasen and use the promotional code AWHOOFWHOOF .