Uncle Henry’s picks up Great Taste awards

Great Taste, the world’s most coveted food awards, which celebrate the very best in food and drink, has announced the Great Taste stars of 2018.

Out of more than 12,600 products to be judged, Uncle Henry’s near Grayingham, was awarded a 2-star Great Taste award for their home-reared Pork Loin and a 1-star Great Taste award for its Lincolnshire Sausages.

Their home reared pork loin was judged on presentation and flavour.

The judges really enjoyed the meat and thought it had a superb flavour. The crackling had a ‘great flavour and snap’.

Graham Ward, Butchery Wholesale Manager at Uncle Henry’s said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for both our Lincolnshire sausage and home reared pork.

“This award is testament to the hard work of those who look after and rear our pigs on the farm, right through to our traditional butchery at Uncle Henry’s, and the team who create such fantastic products.

“The quality of our produce together with the friendly customer service is what keeps customers coming back to our family run independent business.”

Graham continued: “A 2-star award for our Roast Pork Loin is another ringing endorsement for our home reared pork cuts to add to the 3-star award for our Roast Pork Leg that we achieved last year.

“Our Lincolnshire sausages have also recently been recognised, winning class Champion at the Lincolnshire Poacher award, and they continue to be very popular in Lincolnshire Co-op stores across the county. We think that they are the best Lincolnshire sausages in Lincolnshire!”

For more on Uncle Henry’s visit the website at www.unclehenrys.co.uk