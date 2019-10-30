Uncle Henry’s county special picks up Best Banger award as part of UK Sausage Week event

Uncle Henry’s at Grayingham is continuing its award-winning run, with its Lincolnshire sausage crowned Best Banger in the North East region.

The award was made by celebrity chef and star of cookery programme, Ready, Steady Cook!, Lesley Waters, who hosted this year’s UK Sausage Week celebration Lunch at the Butchers’ Hall, in London

Laura Smith, Butchery manager from Uncle Henry’s accepted the award, along with acting general manager Graham Ward.

Graham said: “Our Lincolnshire sausages are made with our own home reared pork right here in Lincolnshire.

“To win such a prestigious award is testament to the hard work of the whole team at Uncle Henrys, from those who look after our pigs to those who make and sell our sausages.

“We are also incredibly proud to have been Highly Commended in the Innovative category for our distinctive Red Arrow sausage and also achieve Runner Up with our Caramelised Onion sausage”