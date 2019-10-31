Ukulele evening at Caistor

Grimsby based group The Nukeleles entertained members of Caistor WI at their October meeting.

They were introduced to the different types of ukulele, explaining the word meant ‘jumping flea’ in Hawaii, where this four stringed instrument was invented by Portuguese cabinet makers.

During the last century its popularity came and went, but today it is the fastest growing instrument in the UK.

Members were entertained with a variety of songs, ranging from country and local folk to a Formby compilation, classical and George Ezra, the British song writer and guitarist, which highlighted the group’s versatility.

During these performances, audience participation was encouraged and Caistor WI did not disappoint.

A very enjoyable and fun evening.

The November meeting will be held in Caistor Town Hall on Thursday, November 7, at 7.30pm, when there will a Members’ Crafts Evening.

The competition will be ‘Best on the Night’.