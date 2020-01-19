Trio of trophies for Osgodby Bowls Club

Members of Osgodby Bowls Club are looking forward to another successful season, having won a trio of trophies in 2019.

The village has had a bowls club for around 55 years and currently has 35 members.

The Osgodby bowlers have belonged to the West Wold Evening League since it began.

When an afternoon league was formed, they joined that too.

Last season, they did something no other club has done - they won all three available trophies; the evening league, the afternoon league and the Eileen Wilmot Shield.

The Osgodby players also managed to win all their evening matches - another achievement no other club has managed before.

Club member Mervyn Bennett said: “Osgodby is a small village, but we have a thriving bowls club and we always welcome new members.”

The club holds three round robin events throughout the year to raise funds to help run the club.

The dates for 2020 have been set and they are Sunday, May 17, Sunday, July 5, and Sunday, August 30.

Anyone interested in joining the club, signing up for one of the open events or finding out more about the club can contact Mervyn on 01673 828594 or Bob on 01673 842748.